Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GDFR.NS)
GDFR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,006.80INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.80 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs1,009.60
Open
Rs1,008.00
Day's High
Rs1,021.60
Day's Low
Rs1,001.05
Volume
68,320
Avg. Vol
185,102
52-wk High
Rs1,515.00
52-wk Low
Rs822.95
Tue, Oct 17 2017
BRIEF-Goodricke Group announces deal with Godfrey Phillips India to acquire brands
* Says entered into agreement with Godfrey Phillips India to acquire brands for total consideration of 200 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2gfRBqE Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's ITC slumps after tax increase on cigarettes
** India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd falls as much as 15 pct to its lowest since May 15
BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago
