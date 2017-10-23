Edition:
India

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (GDFR.NS)

GDFR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,006.80INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.80 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
Rs1,009.60
Open
Rs1,008.00
Day's High
Rs1,021.60
Day's Low
Rs1,001.05
Volume
68,320
Avg. Vol
185,102
52-wk High
Rs1,515.00
52-wk Low
Rs822.95

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Goodricke Group announces deal with Godfrey Phillips India to acquire brands

* Says ‍entered into agreement with Godfrey Phillips India to acquire brands for total consideration of 200 million rupees Source text - http://bit.ly/2gfRBqE Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's ITC slumps after tax increase on cigarettes

** India's biggest cigarette maker ITC Ltd falls as much as 15 pct to its lowest since May 15

BRIEF-Godfrey Phillips India March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter profit for the period 558.3 million rupees versus profit 474.9 million rupees year ago

