Gibson Energy Inc (GEI.TO)

GEI.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

17.55CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$17.55
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
231,186
52-wk High
$20.31
52-wk Low
$15.57

Mon, Aug 14 2017

Continue Reading

UPDATE 1-Gibson Energy's biggest shareholder calls for strategic review

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 M&G Investment Management Ltd, the largest shareholder in Canada's Gibson Energy, on Monday urged the Calgary-based oil and gas infrastructure company to launch a strategic review process to cut costs and boost returns.

BRIEF-‍M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co

* M&G Investments requests initiation of strategic review process for Gibson Energy Inc.

BRIEF-CANEX Metals receives exploration permits for Gibson

* Canex Metals Inc - ‍Received exploration permits for Gibson gold-silver project in British Columbia​

BRIEF-Gibsons announces change to board of directors

* Gibson Energy Inc says announced that incoming president and chief executive officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to board of directors

BRIEF-Gibsons reports qtrly loss per share $0.07

* Gibsons reports financial results for first quarter 2017 and pending retirement of CEO

