UPDATE 1-Gibson Energy's biggest shareholder calls for strategic review CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 14 M&G Investment Management Ltd, the largest shareholder in Canada's Gibson Energy, on Monday urged the Calgary-based oil and gas infrastructure company to launch a strategic review process to cut costs and boost returns.

BRIEF-‍M&G Investments says believes Gibson Energy should commence strategic review of all options, including sale of co * M&G Investments requests initiation of strategic review process for Gibson Energy Inc.

BRIEF-CANEX Metals receives exploration permits for Gibson * Canex Metals Inc - ‍Received exploration permits for Gibson gold-silver project in British Columbia​

BRIEF-Gibsons announces change to board of directors * Gibson Energy Inc says announced that incoming president and chief executive officer, Steve Spaulding, has been appointed to board of directors