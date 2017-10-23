Edition:
Genting Singapore PLC (GENS.SI)

GENS.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

1.20SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
$1.20
Open
$1.20
Day's High
$1.20
Day's Low
$1.19
Volume
9,749,900
Avg. Vol
20,865,646
52-wk High
$1.22
52-wk Low
$0.74

BRIEF-Genting Singapore prices issuance of Japanese yen-denominated bonds

* Priced issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated Japanese yen-denominated bonds at 0.669% per annum​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Genting Singapore markets debut Samurai bonds

SINGAPORE, Oct 11 (IFR) - Genting Singapore, the operator of the Resorts World casino resort, has begun marketing its maiden Samurai bonds.

BRIEF-Genting Singapore proposes issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated JPY-denominated bonds in Japan

* Proposed issuance of publicly offered unsecured and unsubordinated JPY-denominated bonds in Japan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces unit holders’ voluntary dissolution and liquidation of Claremont

* Unit Claremont Co Ltd incorporated in Korea was placed under unit holders' voluntary dissolution and liquidation

BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

* Appointment of Jonathan Asherson as an Independent Non-Executive Director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Genting Singapore updates on 5.125 pct perpetual subordinated capital securities

* Pdf 1: Genting Singapore Plc (Genting Singapore Plc $1,800,000,000 & $500,000,000 5.125% Perpetual Subordinated Capital Securities)

BRIEF-Genting Singapore says Q1 net profit attributable S$181.1 mln vs S$10.8 mln

* Q1 net profit attributable S$ 181.1 million versus S$10.8 million

BRIEF-Genting Singapore announces resignation of Joscelyn Tan Bee Leng as joint company secretary

* Wishes to announce resignation of Joscelyn Tan Bee Leng as joint company secretary

