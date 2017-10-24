Edition:
India

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (GEOE.NS)

GEOE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

61.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.60 (+0.98%)
Prev Close
Rs61.20
Open
Rs62.00
Day's High
Rs63.00
Day's Low
Rs61.35
Volume
1,226,595
Avg. Vol
927,008
52-wk High
Rs65.35
52-wk Low
Rs32.75

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 1 2017

BRIEF-Genus Power Infrastructures signs intent for order with Gumco worth 200 mln rupees

* Genus signs intent for order with Gumco for supply of energy meters worth 200 mln rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2wo8QPz Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Genus Power Infrastructures June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit 142.3 million rupees versus profit 162. 6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Genus Power Infrastructures March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 144.8 million rupees versus 160.8 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More GEOE.NS Market Views