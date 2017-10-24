Edition:
India

Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd (GESC.NS)

GESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

392.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-9.05 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs401.75
Open
Rs402.75
Day's High
Rs405.00
Day's Low
Rs390.60
Volume
48,103
Avg. Vol
95,786
52-wk High
Rs477.50
52-wk Low
Rs336.45

Wed, Sep 27 2017

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co takes delivery of secondhand long range 2 product carrier

* Took delivery of secondhand long range 2 product carrier 'Jag Lokesh' on Sept 26, 2017 Source text - http://bit.ly/2fqLXSo Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping takes delivery of gas carrier 'Jag Vijaya'​

* Says ‍took delivery of a secondhand medium gas carrier 'Jag Vijaya'​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2xqbWnx Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co signs contract to buy secondhand medium gas carrier

* Says signed a contract to buy a secondhand medium gas carrier

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co allots NCDs worth 1.50 bln rupees

* Allotted 8.05% 1,500 secured NCDs worth 1.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co approves issue of NCDs worth 1.50 bln rupees

* Great Eastern Shipping Company -approved issue of 1500 secured NCDs worth INR 1.50 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co to consider issue of NCDs upto 1.50 bln rupees

* To consider issue of secured non-convertible debentures upto an amount not exceeding 1.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co gets members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees

* Gets members' nod for issue of secured/unsecured redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 10 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2voknxO Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Great Eastern Shipping June-qtr consol PAT down about 58 pct

Aug 10 India's Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping Co unit approves merger of Greatship Global Holdings, Mauritius into unit

* Board of Greatship (India) granted in principle approval to merger of Greatship Global Holdings, Mauritius into GIL Source text - http://bit.ly/2wme24f Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Great Eastern Shipping signs contract to buy LR2 product carrier

* Says signed a contract to buy a secondhand lr2 product carrier of about 105,000 dwt

