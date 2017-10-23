Edition:
India

Groupe Eurotunnel SE (GETP.PA)

GETP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

10.67EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€10.67
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,287,329
52-wk High
€10.90
52-wk Low
€8.00

Select another date:

Tue, May 9 2017

Eurotunnel hopes investors get onboard with refi

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Eurotunnel is attempting to reduce its debt servicing costs by taking advantage of favourable market conditions, announcing plans to refinance the floating rate portion of its securitised debt pile.

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More GETP.PA Market Views