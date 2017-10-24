Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd (GFLR.NS)
GFLR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
698.00INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-16.80 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs714.80
Open
Rs710.00
Day's High
Rs719.85
Day's Low
Rs693.75
Volume
33,264
Avg. Vol
91,745
52-wk High
Rs866.00
52-wk Low
Rs436.00
BRIEF-Gujarat Fluorochemicals seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointing Vivek Jain as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for re-appointment of Vivek Jain as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2wy77aB Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Fluorochemicals June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 586.5 million rupees versus 641.2 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Gujarat Fluorochemicals posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter loss 750.9 million rupees versus profit 2.22 billion rupees year ago
