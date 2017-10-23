Edition:
India

G4S PLC (GFS.L)

GFS.L on London Stock Exchange

280.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
280.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
4,780,330
52-wk High
342.60
52-wk Low
217.00

Select another date:

Fri, Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre

* G4S Custodial and Detention Services managing director says Ben Saunders has resigned from his role as director of Gatwick Immigration Removal Centre Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC

* G4S immigration centre boss resigns - BBC Source text: http://bbc.in/2xkUnoH

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine

* Safe haven precious metals miners in demand (Adds detail, updates prices at close)

UPDATE 3-Emerging market risks overshadow UK security firm G4S's H1 results

* Company confident FY revenue growth in line with 4-6 pct aim

Britain's FTSE down in the dumps as G4S dives, precious metals miners shine

LONDON, Aug 9 Britain's top share index was shaken from its summer lull on Wednesday as geopolitical tensions hit equity markets globally, sending investors into safe-havens such as gold mining stocks, while weak earnings weighed on shares in G4S.

Security giant G4S turnaround on track as H1 profit up 7.6 pct

EDINBURGH, Aug 9 The world's largest security firm G4S said its ongoing turnaround was on track on Wednesday as it posted a 7.6 percent rise in first-half profit and forecast better contract potential ahead.

BRIEF-G4S first-quarter revenue rises 8.9 pct

* Revenues from group's continuing businesses were 8.9 pct higher than Q1 of 2016

Select another date:

Market Views

» More GFS.L Market Views