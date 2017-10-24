Edition:
Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd (GJIP.NS)

GJIP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

137.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.45 (-1.75%)
Prev Close
Rs139.65
Open
Rs140.95
Day's High
Rs140.95
Day's Low
Rs135.65
Volume
176,970
Avg. Vol
247,079
52-wk High
Rs150.80
52-wk Low
Rs85.25

BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power says co among successful bidders for solar power project in e-reverse auction

* Co one of successful bidders for 75 MW solar power project in e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9Mub5 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD

* Gets shareholders' nod for appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2hc1VDR Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Gujarat Industries Power Co June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 629.2 million rupees versus 549.7 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Gujarat Industries Power Co approves appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD

* Says approved appointment of Shahmeena Husain as MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rJSnjs) Further company coverage:

