BRIEF-‍GE Additive signed MoU with GKN PLC for additive manufacturing​ * Co, Concept Laser, Arcam AB have signed MoU with GKN to collaborate on additive manufacturing​

UPDATE 3-Profit warning "mugging" to spoil GKN CEO's retirement * Shares fall 10 pct (Updates shares, adds details on Alabama plant)

BRIEF-GKN CEO says surprise claims from customers felt like 'being mugged' * Ceo says informed of two claims in 24-hour period earlier this week, claims not litigation

GKN's aerospace trading 'disappointing', faces external claims LONDON, Oct 13 British engineering group GKN said trading in its aerospace business was "disappointing" in the third quarter as pricing pressure hit margins and operational challenges took a toll.

BRIEF-GKN expects higher FY management profit before tax * TRADING UPDATE FOR PERIOD SINCE HALF YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON 26 JULY 2017​

France's Latecoere looks out for targets in aerospace consolidation French aerospace equipment maker Latecoere is on the look out for acquisitions so it can expand and win bigger contracts from leading aircraft manufacturers, Chief Executive Officer Yannick Assouad said on Monday.

UPDATE 1-GKN CEO to retire, aerospace head to lead UK engineering firm * GKN Aerospace could stand alone, say Jefferies analysts (Adds details, analyst comments, updates shares)

UK engineering group GKN's CEO to retire, finance director to leave Sept 14 British engineering group GKN said on Thursday its Chief Executive Nigel Stein would retire at the end 2017 and Finance Director Adam Walker would leave to work in another industry.