Glencore PLC (GLEN.L)
378.20GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
378.20
--
--
--
--
42,600,363
386.70
230.60
Thu, Oct 19 2017
UPDATE 1-Glencore gains approval to buy into Rusal's Ukrainian alumina plant
KIEV, Oct 19 Ukraine's anti-monopoly committee has given commodities trader Glencore the green light to take a stake in Ukraine's Mykolaiv plant, the second-largest alumina asset of Russia's Rusal.
Ukraine allows Glencore to own stake in alumina plant of Russia's Rusal
KIEV, Oct 19 Ukraine's anti-monopoly committee has allowed commodities trader Glencore to own a stake in a major Ukrainian alumina refinery controlled by Russia's Rusal, the committee said in a statement on Wednesday.
UPDATE 1-Glencore to swap Rusal stake for shares in Russia's En+
MOSCOW, Oct 18 Glencore will swap its 8.75 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal for shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday.
Glencore to swap Rusal stake for shares in Russia's En+
MOSCOW, Oct 18 Glencore will convert its 8.75 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal to shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs
* En+ Group signed non-binding term sheet with Amokenga Holdings Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Glencore plc, for the conversion of Glencore's 8.75 percent shareholding in Rusal into global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of En+ Group.
RPT-BRIEF- Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company
* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT
BRIEF- Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company
* REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT
Bunge shares jump after WSJ reports Glencore standstill agreement
Oct 13 Shares of U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd surged on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Glencore PLC had a standstill agreement that temporarily prevents the Swiss company from making a hostile bid for Bunge.
BRIEF-Glencore strikes standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ
* Glencore strikes a standstill agreement with Bunge - WSJ, citing sources Source text: http://on.wsj.com/2iaXN7v Further company coverage:
UPDATE 1-Glencore, Japan's Tohoku Electric set annual coal price at $94.75/T -sources
* 11.5 pct increase from April-March contract -sources (Adds details)
- Strong Dollar to Blame for Falling Silver Prices and Fed's Rate Hike Won't Help
- Glencore to Sell Mines in Argentina and Chile
- As Layoffs Surge In September, How Secure Is Your Job Right Now?
- Glencore Is the Lehmann Brothers of Mining; Can Be Disruptive to Sector Says U.S Global CEO
- Tesco’s $400 Million Mistake Hits London as Miners Drag It Further Down
- Asian and European Markets Rise, But On a Mixed Set of Factors