UPDATE 1-Glencore gains approval to buy into Rusal's Ukrainian alumina plant KIEV, Oct 19 Ukraine's anti-monopoly committee has given commodities trader Glencore the green light to take a stake in Ukraine's Mykolaiv plant, the second-largest alumina asset of Russia's Rusal.

UPDATE 1-Glencore to swap Rusal stake for shares in Russia's En+ MOSCOW, Oct 18 Glencore will swap its 8.75 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal for shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Russia's En+ to covert Glencore's stake in Rusal into En+ GDRs * En+ Group signed non-binding term sheet with Amokenga Holdings Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Glencore plc, for the conversion of Glencore's 8.75 percent shareholding in Rusal into global depositary receipts representing ordinary shares of En+ Group.

RPT-BRIEF- Glencore-QIA consortium to sell 14.16 pct stake in Rosneft Oil Company * REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT THAT CONSORTIUM HAD CONCLUDED AGREEMENT WITH CEFC CHINA ENERGY COMPANY LTD (CEFC) FOR DISPOSAL BY CONSORTIUM OF A 14.16% STAKE IN ROSNEFT​

Bunge shares jump after WSJ reports Glencore standstill agreement Oct 13 Shares of U.S. commodities trader Bunge Ltd surged on Friday after the Wall Street Journal reported that Glencore PLC had a standstill agreement that temporarily prevents the Swiss company from making a hostile bid for Bunge.