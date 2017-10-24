GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd (GLSM.NS)
Wed, Aug 9 2017
TABLE-India's GSK Consumer Healthcare June-qtr profit falls 18 pct
Aug 9 - GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Profit 1.32 1.61 Total Income 11.02 11.19 Note: The results are standalone. All figures are in billion rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2vk5riB (Bengaluru newsroom)
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer's board accepts resignation of formerly executive director
* SAYS BOARD ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF PUNEET SHARMA FORMERLY EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, WITH EFFECT FROM JULY 14, 2017
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline Consumer Nigeria posts HY group pre-tax profit 31.5 mln naira
* HY ENDED JUNE 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 31.5 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 1.13 BILLION NAIRA
BRIEF-India's GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare March-qtr profit up 8.6 pct
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.62 billion rupees as per IND-AS; net sales was 11.92 billion rupees