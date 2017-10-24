Aug 9 - GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd reported the following results for the three months ended June 30 versus the same period a year earlier. June 2017 June 2016 Profit 1.32 1.61 Total Income 11.02 11.19 Note: The results are standalone. All figures are in billion rupees unless stated otherwise. Source text - http://bit.ly/2vk5riB (Bengaluru newsroom)