GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.NS)
GMRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
17.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.30 (+8.15%)
Prev Close
Rs15.95
Open
Rs16.05
Day's High
Rs17.40
Day's Low
Rs15.90
Volume
33,624,059
Avg. Vol
36,795,896
52-wk High
Rs22.05
52-wk Low
Rs10.20
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit enters agreement to issue $350 mln of fixed rate notes
* GMR Infrastructure - unit, GMR Hyderabad International Airport entered purchase agreement to issue $350 mln of 4.25 pct senior secured fixed rate notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-GMR Infra says GMR Goa International Airport concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
* Says GMR Goa International Airport (GGIAL) concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
India's GMR, four others other bid for Belgrade airport
BELGRADE Four consortia and one company will proceed the next round of bidding for a 25-year concession to operate Belgrade's Nikola Tesla airport, the biggest in the Balkan region, the company and a Serbian government commission said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure enters agreements for divestment of Indonesian coal mining entities to PT Gems, Indonesia
* Says entering into agreements for divestment of its fully owned indonesian coal mining entities to PT Gems, Indonesia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
