BRIEF-Genfit completes convertible bonds offering for amount of 180 million euros * REG-GENFIT ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESS OF ITS OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022 FOR AN AMOUNT OF €180 MILLION

BRIEF-Genfit reports‍ nine months revenues at 91 thousand euros * ‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF EUR 113.8 MILLION AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​

BRIEF-Genfit launches an offering of conbertible bonds for around 150 million euros * GENFIT LAUNCHES AN OFFERING OF BONDS CONVERTIBLE INTO NEW SHARES AND/OR EXCHANGEABLE FOR EXISTING SHARES ("OCEANES") DUE 2022 FOR AN AMOUNT OF APPROXIMATELY €150 MILLION

BRIEF-Genfit's combination of two pharmacopoeia​ drugs show anti-fibrotic potential * ‍NEW RESULTS INDICATING A SUBSTANTIAL ANTI-FIBROTIC POTENTIAL OF A PROPRIETARY COMBINATION OF TWO DRUGS FROM PHARMACOPOEIA​

BRIEF-Genfit H1 operating loss widens to 22.4 million euros * REG-GENFIT: 2017 HALF-YEAR RESULTS: CASH POSITION AT END OF PERIOD AT €126M AND SIGNIFICANT ADVANCES IN THE COMPANY'S PIPELINE

BRIEF-Genfit alerts public to potential risk of confusion between elafibranor and lanifibranor * REG-GENFIT: RISK OF CONFUSION BETWEEN PPAR ALPHA/DELTA PHASE 3 DRUG CANDIDATE ELAFIBRANOR AND PPAR A/D/GAMMA PHASE 2 COMPOUND LANIFIBRANOR

BRIEF-Genfit says hits milestone towards development of non-invasive IVD test for NASH * REG-GENFIT REACHES A CRITICAL MILESTONE TOWARDS THE DEVELOPMENT OF A NON-INVASIVE IN VITRO DIAGNOSTIC (IVD) TEST FOR NASH

BRIEF-Genfit announces positive outcome from safety review by the DSMB * POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM THE 1-YEAR PRE-PLANNED SAFETY REVIEW BY THE DSMB, IN RESOLVE-IT PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL WITH ELAFIBRANOR