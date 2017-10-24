Edition:
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GOCP.NS)

GOCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

938.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-20.75 (-2.16%)
Prev Close
Rs958.95
Open
Rs964.95
Day's High
Rs964.95
Day's Low
Rs928.00
Volume
383,262
Avg. Vol
706,384
52-wk High
Rs1,083.00
52-wk Low
Rs636.10

BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products June-qtr consol PAT down 9 pct

* June quarter consol PAT 2.25 billion rupees versus 2.47 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares

* Seeks members' nod for 1:1 issue of bonus shares Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnimho) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Godrej Consumer Products says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson at co

* Says Nisaba Godrej named executive chairperson; Adi Godrej to assume chairman emeritus position at co Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUQBvr) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products March-qtr consol profit rises over 3 fold

* March quarter consol total income from operations 24.89 billion rupees

