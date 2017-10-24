Godrej Industries Ltd (GODI.NS)
GODI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
579.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-11.55 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs591.00
Open
Rs591.00
Day's High
Rs594.85
Day's Low
Rs575.25
Volume
369,054
Avg. Vol
437,811
52-wk High
Rs699.00
52-wk Low
Rs363.60
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries June-qtr consol profit down 42 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 367.4 million rupees versus profit of 637.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing limits of co
* Seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing limits of co up to a limit of INR 20 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2v9rvMe) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Industries seeks members' nod for increasing borrowing limits
* Seeks members' nod for increase in borrowing limits of the company up to inr 20 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tiFIJK) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Godrej Industries to sell up to 4 bln rupees of shares in Godrej Agrovet
* Says board decided to participate in IPO of shares by Godrej Agrovet Ltd
BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries March-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct
* Consol loss in March quarter last year was INR 570.3 million as per Ind-AS;consol total income was INR 19.31 billion
BRIEF-India's Godrej Industries says Godrej Agrovet board approved proposed ipo
* Says board of Godrej Agrovet Ltd approved proposed IPO Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qA0SB7) Further company coverage:
