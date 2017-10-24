BRIEF-Godrej Properties to consider issuance of unsecured NCDs * Says to consider and approve issuance of unsecured non-convertible debentures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Godrej Properties announces JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing residential project * Says entered into JV with Nirmal Ventures for developing a residential project in Thane west

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties June qtr consol profit down about 46 pct * June quarter consol net profit 233.7 million rupees versus profit of 434.7 million rupees last year

MEDIA-India's Godrej Properties buys Dwarka Expressway land from BPTP Ltd - Mint

BRIEF-India's Godrej Properties adds a new project in Gurgaon July 6 Godrej Properties Ltd * Says co adds a new project in Gurgaon

BRIEF-Godrej Properties signs agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore * Says signs development management agreement to develop housing project in Bangalore

BRIEF-Godrej Properties adds new residential project in Sohna, NCR * Says adds a new residential project in Sohna, NCR

BRIEF-Godrej Properties approves sale of stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd * Says approved sale of entire stake in Godrej Investment Advisers Pvt Ltd