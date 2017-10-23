Edition:
Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG.L)

GOG.L on London Stock Exchange

1,705.20GBp
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

5.20 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
1,700.00
Open
1,708.00
Day's High
1,713.00
Day's Low
1,694.00
Volume
36,202
Avg. Vol
145,891
52-wk High
2,344.00
52-wk Low
1,442.00

Thu, Sep 7 2017

UPDATE 1-Go-Ahead targets growth abroad after strikes hit UK rail arm

Sept 7 British transport company Go-Ahead Group aims to make 15-20 percent of its profit abroad within five years, it said on Thursday, as it forecast further challenges at home where its Southern rail business has been hit by strikes.

Go-Ahead targets overseas growth as domestic strikes hit profit

Sept 7 Transport company Go-Ahead Group has set a target of generating 15 percent to 20 percent of its profit from outside the United Kingdom within five years, it said on Thursday.

Britain's Go-Ahead Group loses West Midlands franchise after a decade

LONDON, Aug 10 British transport group Go-Ahead on Thursday failed in its bid to retain its West Midlands rail franchise after running the network in central England for 10 years.

Go-Ahead reiterates full-year profit guidance

June 22 British transport company Go-Ahead Group Plc said on Thursday it was on track to meet its full-year profit forecast as strong bus passenger numbers in some regions offset still slow revenue growth at Southern railways following strike action.

