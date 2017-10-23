Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (GOLL4.SA)
Tue, Oct 10 2017
BRIEF-Contrarian Capital reports 7.87 pct passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines
* Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C reports 7.87 percent passive stake in Gol Intelligent Airlines Inc as of September 28, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2i0xdya) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Brazil's Gol sees Q3 non-recurring operating margins at 12-12.5 pct
* Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA forecasts non-recurring operating margins between 12.0 and 12.5 percent in the third quarter
BRIEF-GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017
* GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazil's Gol swings to 2nd quarter loss
SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's largest domestic airline, reported a second-quarter net loss of 406.3 million reais ($129.9 million), down from a net profit of 309.5 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Gol posts preliminary traffic figures for June 2017
* Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for June 2017
Brazil airline Gol sees stronger Q2 margins, profitability
SAO PAULO, July 5 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes , Brazil's largest domestic airline, said on Wednesday its operating margins and profitability likely rose in the second quarter from the year before.
BRIEF-Gol increases 2017 guidance
* Gol increases 2017 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Brazil's Gol to reorganize customer loyalty unit for tax purposes: filing
SAO PAULO Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, plans to reorganize a customer loyalty subsidiary, tapping significant tax savings from a simplified corporate structure, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.
Patriarch of Brazil airline Gol's founding family convicted of homicide
SAO PAULO Nene Constantino Oliveira, patriarch of the family that created Brazilian airline Gol , has been found guilty of homicide in connection with the 2001 murder of an activist who led a group of squatters occupying land owned by the family, a court in Brasilia said on Friday.