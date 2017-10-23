BRIEF-Brazil's Gol sees Q3 non-recurring operating margins at 12-12.5 pct * Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA forecasts non-recurring operating margins between 12.0 and 12.5 percent in the third quarter

BRIEF-GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017 * GOL discloses its preliminary traffic figures for August 2017

Brazil's Gol swings to 2nd quarter loss SAO PAULO, Aug 9 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's largest domestic airline, reported a second-quarter net loss of 406.3 million reais ($129.9 million), down from a net profit of 309.5 million reais a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Gol posts preliminary traffic figures for June 2017 * Gol discloses its preliminary traffic figures for June 2017

Brazil airline Gol sees stronger Q2 margins, profitability SAO PAULO, July 5 Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes , Brazil's largest domestic airline, said on Wednesday its operating margins and profitability likely rose in the second quarter from the year before.

BRIEF-Gol increases 2017 guidance * Gol increases 2017 guidance

Brazil's Gol to reorganize customer loyalty unit for tax purposes: filing SAO PAULO Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA, Brazil's No. 2 airline, plans to reorganize a customer loyalty subsidiary, tapping significant tax savings from a simplified corporate structure, according to a securities filing on Tuesday.

