Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL.NS)
GPPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
139.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-1.83%)
Prev Close
Rs141.95
Open
Rs141.70
Day's High
Rs144.00
Day's Low
Rs138.25
Volume
155,806
Avg. Vol
520,080
52-wk High
Rs179.00
52-wk Low
Rs121.00
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Pipavav Port June-qtr profit down 7 pct
* June quarter net profit 557 million rupees versus profit of 597.6 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Gujarat Pipavav Port says co was hit by global cyber attack
* Says Tuesday evening A.P.Moller-Maersk Group was hit as a part of a global cyber attack
BUZZ-India's Gujarat Pipavav rises; Adani Ports seeks to buy stake - report
** Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd rises as much as 4.39 pct to 150.90 rupees, in its biggest intraday pct gain in over a week
BRIEF-India's Gujarat Pipavav Port March-qtr profit rises over 28 pct
* Net profit in march quarter last year was 516.7 million rupees as per ind-as; net sales was 1.48 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pAkj7V) Further company coverage:
