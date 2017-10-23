Grasim Industries Ltd (GRAS.NS)
Fri, Sep 22 2017
BRIEF-Grasim Industries gets shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs on private placement basis
* Gets shareholders' nod for issuance of NCDs on private placement basis Source text - http://bit.ly/2fezPUl Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Grasim Industries gets USDA biobased certification for Birla Spunshades
* Says Birla Spunshades gets USDA biobased certification Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9LEva Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Grasim Industries seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees
* Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wkQuxi) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Grasim Industries June qtr consol profit up about 7 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 8.90 billion rupees versus profit of 8.30 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Grasim Industries divests investment in Grasim Bhiwani Textiles
* Entered definitive agreement for divesting co's total investment in Grasim Bhiwani Textiles to Rajendra Synthetics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Aditya Birla Nuvo says NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between co and Grasim Industries
* Aditya Birla Nuvo -says NCLT approves composite scheme of arrangement between company and Grasim Industries Limited and Aditya Birla Financial Services
BRIEF-India's Grasim Industries March-qtr consol profit up marginally
* Consol profit in march quarter last year was 10.55 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 107.64 billion rupees