BRIEF-Grasim Industries gets USDA biobased certification for Birla Spunshades * Says Birla Spunshades gets USDA biobased certification Source text - http://bit.ly/2f9LEva Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Grasim Industries seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 30 bln rupees * Seeks shareholders' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 30 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wkQuxi) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Grasim Industries June qtr consol profit up about 7 pct * June quarter consol net profit 8.90 billion rupees versus profit of 8.30 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Grasim Industries divests investment in Grasim Bhiwani Textiles * Entered definitive agreement for divesting co's total investment in Grasim Bhiwani Textiles to Rajendra Synthetics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Aditya Birla Nuvo says NCLT approves scheme of arrangement between co and Grasim Industries * Aditya Birla Nuvo -says NCLT approves composite scheme of arrangement between company and Grasim Industries Limited and Aditya Birla Financial Services