Grainger PLC (GRI.L)

GRI.L on London Stock Exchange

270.88GBp
3:39pm IST
Change (% chg)

-1.12 (-0.41%)
Prev Close
272.00
Open
272.00
Day's High
272.00
Day's Low
269.60
Volume
53,281
Avg. Vol
849,168
52-wk High
276.60
52-wk Low
214.30

BRIEF-Grainger expects to report FY adjusted earnings of approaching 70 mln STG

* FY SALES OF VACANT PROPERTIES HAVE BEEN ACHIEVED AT C.2% AHEAD OF SEPTEMBER 2016 YEAR END VACANT POSSESSION VALUE

BRIEF-Grainger to acquire Private Rented Sector, build-to-rent development at Gore Street In Salford

* £80M BUILD-TO-RENT SCHEME IN SALFORD TO DELIVER 375 PRS HOMES

BRIEF-Grainger's Grip REIT joint venture agrees to acquire 139 home build

* SAYS ITS GRIP REIT JOINT VENTURE WITH APG HAS AGREED TO FORWARD FUND AND ACQUIRE 139 HOME BUILD TO RENT FROM HIGH STREET GROUP FOR £30.5M Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Britain's Grainger first-half profit rises

May 19 Grainger Plc, Britain's largest listed residential landlord, reported a 13 percent rise in first-half profit and said strong trading would continue over the second half.

BRIEF-Grainger half-year earnings rise

* HY net rental income up 11 pct to 20.0 mln stg (HY16: 18 mln stg)

