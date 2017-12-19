Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.BO)
GRPH.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
658.85INR
3:46pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.95 (-0.14%)
Prev Close
Rs659.80
Open
Rs663.90
Day's High
Rs668.70
Day's Low
Rs656.10
Volume
186,519
Avg. Vol
505,468
52-wk High
Rs683.15
52-wk Low
Rs71.20
Mon, Oct 23 2017
BRIEF-Graphite India Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter net profit 899.3 million rupees versus profit of 159.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Graphite India June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 294.5 million rupees versus 109.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Graphite India seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds upto 20 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds upto INR 20 billion in one or more tranches via private placement Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u9yI1Q) Further company coverage:
