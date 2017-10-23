Graphite India Ltd (GRPH.NS)
GRPH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
454.10INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.10 (+0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs450.00
Open
Rs456.90
Day's High
Rs472.00
Day's Low
Rs432.80
Volume
6,956,399
Avg. Vol
2,622,437
52-wk High
Rs492.80
52-wk Low
Rs70.00
BRIEF-Graphite India Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter net profit 899.3 million rupees versus profit of 159.4 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Graphite India June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 294.5 million rupees versus 109.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Graphite India seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds upto 20 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs/bonds upto INR 20 billion in one or more tranches via private placement Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u9yI1Q) Further company coverage:
