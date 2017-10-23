Edition:
Growthpoint Properties Ltd (GRTJ.J)

GRTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

2,525.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

1.00 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
2,524.00
Open
2,500.00
Day's High
2,535.00
Day's Low
2,500.00
Volume
5,690,971
Avg. Vol
7,534,469
52-wk High
2,817.00
52-wk Low
2,361.00

BRIEF-Growthpoint Properties full-year HEPS at 179.66 c/shr

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 10,755 MILLION RAND VERSUS 10,219 MILLION RAND

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission provides key decisions on mergers, acquisitions

* Approved, without conditions deal where Trireme intends to acquire Growthpoint in respect of property letting enterprise known as grayston shopping centre

