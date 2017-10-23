(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, June 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says there is no rating impact from Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Gruma) announcement of a pending acquisition deal with its subsidiary Grupo Industrial Maseca, S.A.B. de C.V. (GIMSA). Gruma recently launched a public offer to acquire up to 14.5% equity stake of GIMSA. The amount of the transaction is estimated at MXN3.3 billion and will be financed with an unsecured committed revolving credit facilit