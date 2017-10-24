Edition:
Garware Wall Ropes Ltd (GRWL.NS)

GRWL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

900.40INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.45 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs895.95
Open
Rs890.00
Day's High
Rs908.00
Day's Low
Rs880.00
Volume
12,607
Avg. Vol
19,525
52-wk High
Rs994.85
52-wk Low
Rs487.00

BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 259.9 million rupees versus profit 198.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Garware Wall Ropes signs MoU with Aero-T for manufacture of advanced aerostats

* Co and Israel's Aero-T ink MoU to explore mutual co-operation for manufacturing advanced aerostats for Indian defence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Garware Wall Ropes March-qtr profit rises

* March quarter net profit 196.4 million rupees versus 172.8 million rupees year ago

