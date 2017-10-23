Edition:
India

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)

GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$16.09
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
81,530
52-wk High
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39

Select another date:

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates ‍estimate assets under management at $8.9 billion​

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - ‍estimated assets under management as at September 30, 2017, were $8.9 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between co and its co-founders

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc- received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between company and its co-founders

BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly earnings per share $0.19

* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results

Select another date:

Market Views

» More GS.TO Market Views