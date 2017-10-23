Edition:
Golden Star Resources Ltd (GSC.TO)

GSC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

0.95CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$0.95
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
150,802
52-wk High
$1.33
52-wk Low
$0.76

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 mln

* Files for mixed shelf offering of up to $250 million - SEC filing‍​ Source text:[http://bit.ly/2fpIyUh] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Golden Star Resources qtrly earnings per share $0.04

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 51% increase in gold production to 64,176 ounces in Q2 of 2017 compared to Q2 of 2016

BRIEF-Golden Star reports Q1 results

* Golden Star Resources Ltd - 9% increase in gold production to 57,795 ounces in q1 of 2017 compared to q1 of 2016

