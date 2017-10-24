Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)
GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
142.55INR
23 Oct 2017
142.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.85 (+3.52%)
Rs4.85 (+3.52%)
Prev Close
Rs137.70
Rs137.70
Open
Rs138.60
Rs138.60
Day's High
Rs143.20
Rs143.20
Day's Low
Rs136.00
Rs136.00
Volume
4,493,419
4,493,419
Avg. Vol
2,326,703
2,326,703
52-wk High
Rs150.90
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75
Rs76.75
Select another date:
Mon, Sep 25 2017
BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals confirms smooth ops at ammonia plant
Sept 25 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
BRIEF-India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals June qtr PAT down about 12 pct
Aug 4 India's Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals shuts Melamine-2 plant for repair activity
July 19 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd:
BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals March-qtr profit rises
May 29 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
BRIEF-BHEL gets order for steam & power generation package worth 2.33 bln rupees
* Says order for setting up package at RFCL's fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana
BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals says plant to be under annual planned shutdown
May 15 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd
Select another date: