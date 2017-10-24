Edition:
Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (GSFC.NS)

GSFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

142.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.85 (+3.52%)
Prev Close
Rs137.70
Open
Rs138.60
Day's High
Rs143.20
Day's Low
Rs136.00
Volume
4,493,419
Avg. Vol
2,326,703
52-wk High
Rs150.90
52-wk Low
Rs76.75

Mon, Sep 25 2017

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals confirms smooth ops at ammonia plant

Sept 25 Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

BRIEF-India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals June qtr PAT down about 12 pct

Aug 4 India's Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals shuts Melamine-2 plant for repair activity

July 19 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd:

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals March-qtr profit rises

May 29 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd

BRIEF-BHEL gets order for steam & power generation package worth 2.33 bln rupees

* Says order for setting up package at RFCL's fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals says plant to be under annual planned shutdown

May 15 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd

