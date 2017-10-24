BRIEF-India's Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals June qtr PAT down about 12 pct Aug 4 India's Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals shuts Melamine-2 plant for repair activity July 19 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd:

BRIEF-Gujarat State Fertilizers and Chemicals March-qtr profit rises May 29 Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd

BRIEF-BHEL gets order for steam & power generation package worth 2.33 bln rupees * Says order for setting up package at RFCL's fertilizer plant at Ramagundam in Telangana