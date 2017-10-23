GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.L)
Sat, Oct 21 2017
GlaxoSmithKline adult shingles vaccine wins U.S. approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix shingles vaccine for use in adults aged 50 and over, a move widely expected after an advisory panel to the agency last month voted unanimously to recommend its approval, the company announced on Friday.
Oct 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline's Shingrix shingles vaccine for use in adults aged 50 and over, a move widely expected after an advisory panel to the agency last month voted unanimously to recommend its approval, the company announced on Friday.
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says Shingrix approved in US
* Shingrix approved in the us for prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and over
GlaxoSmithKline's shingles vaccine gets approval in Canada
Canadian health regulators have approved GlaxoSmithKline's key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday.
Oct 13 Canadian health regulators have approved GlaxoSmithKline's key shingles vaccine, the company said on Friday.
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says shingles vaccine approved in Canada
* SHINGRIX HAS BEEN APPROVED IN CANADA FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES (HERPES ZOSTER) IN PEOPLE AGED 50 YEARS OR OLDER
Breakingviews - Pfizer and Glaxo may find romance over the counter
LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Painkillers and pile cream: these are either the recipe for a terrible night in, or a potentially good corporate deal. Pfizer, the $215 billion U.S. drugmaker, has tasked investment banks with looking into a spinoff or sale of its consumer-goods division, which makes Advil and Preparation H. New GlaxoSmithKline boss Emma Walmsley would be well placed to offer a home.
U.S. judge dismisses ex-sleuths' lawsuit against GlaxoSmithKline
A U.S. judge has dismissed a lawsuit by two former corporate investigators who accused GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK) of misleading them into investigating a whistleblower in China, leading to their arrest amid a bribery scandal involving the drugmaker.
BRIEF-GlaxoSmithKline receives approval for Benlysta in Japan for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus
* JAPANESE MHLW APPROVED BENLYSTA FOR TREATMENT OF ADULT PATIENTS WITH SLE WHO ARE INADEQUATE RESPONDERS TO EXISTING THERAPIES Further company coverage:
