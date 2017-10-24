Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (GSPT.NS)
GSPT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
208.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Gujarat State Petronet signs agreement for development of LNG port at Jafrabad
* Gujarat State Petronet -share subscription agreement executed between Swan LNG Pvt, Gujarat Maritime Board , co and FSRU Venture India One Pvt
BRIEF-India's Gujarat State Petronet June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.53 billion rupees versus profit of 1.21 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Gujarat State Petronet March-qtr profit rises about 28 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 1.19 billion rupees
