goeasy Ltd (GSY.TO)
GSY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
30.72CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Goeasy Ltd Q2 same store sales rose 1.4 percent
* Goeasy Ltd. reports results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-goeasy announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Goeasy ltd says as at june 13, 2017, goeasy had 13.4 million common shares issued and outstanding
BRIEF-goeasy Ltd announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* goeasy Ltd - Pursuant to NCIB, co proposes to purchase, up to an aggregate of 300,000 shares, about 4% of goeasy's public float as of June 13, 2017
BRIEF-Goeasy says $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Goeasy Ltd. announces $50 million bought deal offering of 5.75% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
BRIEF-Goeasy reports Q1 EPS C$0.73
* Goeasy reports results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2017
