Edition:
India

GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)

GTLI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

6.25INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.30 (+5.04%)
Prev Close
Rs5.95
Open
Rs5.95
Day's High
Rs6.50
Day's Low
Rs5.85
Volume
6,890,174
Avg. Vol
5,833,941
52-wk High
Rs8.65
52-wk Low
Rs3.35

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 6 2017

BRIEF-India's GTL Infrastructure says considered allotment of 88.2 mln shares

* Says considered allotment of 88.2 million shares consequent to conversion for 16,250 FCCBs aggregating to $16.3 million ‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2wC6H0x Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-GTL Infrastructure to consider allotment of shares upon conversion of series B bonds

* Says to consider allotment of shares upon conversion of series B bonds aggregating to $16.3 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2fSQlgU Further company coverage:

BRIEF-GTL Infra to consider ‍allotment of shares on conversion of FCCBs​

* Says to consider ‍allotment of equity shares upon conversion of FCCBs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-GTL Infrastructure gets nod from SEBI, exchanges for scheme of amlagamation with Chennai Network Infra

* Gets approval from SEBI, BSE, NSE for proposed scheme of amlagamation between chennai network infra, co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wBn8wf Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's GTL Infrastructure June-qtr loss narrows

* June quarter loss 74.9 million rupees versus loss of 1.35 billion rupees last year

MEDIA-Private equity firms eye India's GTL Infrastructure stake - Business Standard

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Global & domestic PE majors, asset management companies show interest in GTL Infrastructure - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-GTL Infra says CCI approved amalgamation scheme between Chennai Network Infra and co

* Says Competition Commission of India approved scheme of amalgamation between Chennai Network Infrastructure Limited (CNIL) and co

Select another date:

Market Views

» More GTLI.NS Market Views