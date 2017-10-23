GTL Infrastructure Ltd (GTLI.NS)
6.25INR
3:51pm IST
Rs0.30 (+5.04%)
Rs5.95
Rs5.95
Rs6.50
Rs5.85
6,890,174
5,833,941
Rs8.65
Rs3.35
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-India's GTL Infrastructure says considered allotment of 88.2 mln shares
* Says considered allotment of 88.2 million shares consequent to conversion for 16,250 FCCBs aggregating to $16.3 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2wC6H0x Further company coverage:
BRIEF-GTL Infrastructure to consider allotment of shares upon conversion of series B bonds
* Says to consider allotment of shares upon conversion of series B bonds aggregating to $16.3 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2fSQlgU Further company coverage:
BRIEF-GTL Infra to consider allotment of shares on conversion of FCCBs
* Says to consider allotment of equity shares upon conversion of FCCBs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-GTL Infrastructure gets nod from SEBI, exchanges for scheme of amlagamation with Chennai Network Infra
* Gets approval from SEBI, BSE, NSE for proposed scheme of amlagamation between chennai network infra, co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wBn8wf Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's GTL Infrastructure June-qtr loss narrows
* June quarter loss 74.9 million rupees versus loss of 1.35 billion rupees last year
MEDIA-Private equity firms eye India's GTL Infrastructure stake - Business Standard
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-Global & domestic PE majors, asset management companies show interest in GTL Infrastructure - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-GTL Infra says CCI approved amalgamation scheme between Chennai Network Infra and co
* Says Competition Commission of India approved scheme of amalgamation between Chennai Network Infrastructure Limited (CNIL) and co