BRIEF-GTL Infrastructure to consider allotment of shares upon conversion of series B bonds * Says to consider allotment of shares upon conversion of series B bonds aggregating to $16.3 million Source text - http://bit.ly/2fSQlgU Further company coverage:

BRIEF-GTL Infra to consider ‍allotment of shares on conversion of FCCBs​ * Says to consider ‍allotment of equity shares upon conversion of FCCBs​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-GTL Infrastructure gets nod from SEBI, exchanges for scheme of amlagamation with Chennai Network Infra * Gets approval from SEBI, BSE, NSE for proposed scheme of amlagamation between chennai network infra, co Source text - http://bit.ly/2wBn8wf Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's GTL Infrastructure June-qtr loss narrows * June quarter loss 74.9 million rupees versus loss of 1.35 billion rupees last year

MEDIA-Private equity firms eye India's GTL Infrastructure stake - Business Standard - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-Global & domestic PE majors, asset management companies show interest in GTL Infrastructure - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy