GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (GVKP.NS)
GVKP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
14.05INR
3:42pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.65 (+4.85%)
Prev Close
Rs13.40
Open
Rs14.05
Day's High
Rs14.05
Day's Low
Rs14.05
Volume
1,559,628
Avg. Vol
11,162,542
52-wk High
Rs14.05
52-wk Low
Rs5.00
Fri, Aug 11 2017
BRIEF-India's Gvk Power & Infrastructure posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter profit 67.7 million rupees versus loss of 510.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure gets approval for sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Obtained necessary approvals for sale of residual 10% stake in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uV09cX) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-GVK Power & Infrastructure approves sale of 10 pct stake in Bangalore International Airport
* Says approved sale of 10% of issued & paid up share capital in Bangalore International Airport to FIH Mauritius Investments
BRIEF-India's GVK Power & Infrastructure March-qtr loss widens
* Net loss in March quarter last year was 1.06 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 172.5 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
