Wed, Oct 11 2017

BRIEF-Gerresheimer says acquisitions remain part of strategy

Oct 11 Gerresheimer AG management on conference call:

UPDATE 1-Gerresheimer's targets in jeopardy over U.S. healthcare confusion

* Says delivering Q4 orders is a challenge (Adds more details on outlook, shares)

BRIEF-Corning and Gerresheimer collaborate to deliver new Corning valor(tm) glass to the pharmaceutical packaging market

* Corning and Gerresheimer collaborate to deliver new corning valor(tm) glass to the pharmaceutical packaging market

Gerresheimer says has solid orders for H2 in U.S. glass

FRANKFURT, July 13 Gerresheimer already has firm orders for 80 percent of what it expects to make in second-half sales in its U.S. glass business, Chief Executive Uwe Roehrhoff told reporters on Thursday, reiterating his optimism about the end of the year.

UPDATE 1-Germany's Gerresheimer trims forecast, eyes H2 pick-up

* Shares at 19-month lows, down 2.7 percent (Adds details on forecast, shares)

Germany's Gerresheimer eyes pick-up in second half

FRANKFURT, July 13 German drugs-packaging maker Gerresheimer said it expected business to pick up in the second half of this year after a second quarter that showed further evidence of caution by U.S. customers due to uncertainty over healthcare policy.

