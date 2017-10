BRIEF-HAMBORNER REIT extends leases with anchor tenants in Luebeck's Haerder Center * HAMBORNER REIT AG EXTENDS LEASES WITH ANCHOR TENANTS IN LUEBECK'S HAERDER CENTER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Hamborner REIT acquires office property in Ratingen * PAYMENT OF PURCHASE PRICE AND TRANSFER OF POSSESSION ARE SCHEDULED FOR Q3 OF 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)