Hindalco Industries first-quarter profit falls about 1.6 percent Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted an about 1.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday.

India's Hindalco Industries Q1 profit falls about 1.6 pct Aug 11 Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted an about 1.6 percent fall in quarterly net profit on Friday.

BRIEF-India's Hindalco Industries June-qtr profit down 1.6 pct * June quarter profit 2.90 billion rupees versus profit of 2.94 billion rupees last year

BUZZ-India's Hindalco Industries gains on unit's Q1 strong results ** Hindalco Industries' shares surge as much as 7.6 pct to highest since Feb. 2011

BRIEF-Hindalco Industries to consider availing working capital facilities for Copper & Aluminium business * Board will consider to avail not more than INR 24 billion by way of commercial papers and unsecured debentures for Aluminium business

Hindalco Industries fourth-quarter profit rises 26 percent, tops estimates Hindalco Industries Ltd , India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as revenue from operations increased on higher base metal prices.

India's Hindalco Industries Q4 profit rises 26 pct, tops estimates May 30 Hindalco Industries Ltd, India's biggest producer of aluminium and copper, posted a 26 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit as revenue from operations increased on higher base metal prices.

BRIEF-India's Hindalco Industries March-qtr profit from cont ops rise about 25 pct * March quarter profit from continuing operations 5.03 billion rupees