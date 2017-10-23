Hudson's Bay Co (HBC.TO)
11.96CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$11.96
--
--
--
--
456,953
$17.33
$8.08
Sun, Oct 22 2017
Hudson's Bay reassures German workers after Kaufhof CEO quits
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Oct 22 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co (HBC) sought to ease concern that the abrupt resignation of its chief executive could herald cuts at its struggling German department store chain Kaufhof.
UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay CEO Storch abruptly steps down
Oct 20 The chief executive of Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co, Gerald Storch, abruptly resigned on Friday, at a time when the department store company is in the middle of a strategic review and struggling to turn around sales.
Hudson's Bay CEO Gerald Storch to step down
Oct 20 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay Co said on Friday Chief Executive Gerald Storch will step down, effective Nov. 1, to return to his advisory firm Storch Advisors.
BRIEF-Hudson's bay CEO Jerry Storch steps down
* Hudson's Bay Co - governor and executive chairman Richard Baker to reassume CEO role on an interim basis
UPDATE 2-HBC falls after shelved Nordstrom privatization plan drags down retailers
TORONTO/BENGALURU, Oct 16 Shares in Hudson's Bay Co, which is reviewing strategic options including privatization, fell as much as 5.5 percent on Monday, after rival Nordstrom Inc's failed attempt to go private spooked sentiment for other U.S. retailers, analysts said.
Austrian real estate firm Signa ups capital by 1 bln euros
DUESSELDORF, Oct 9 Austrian real estate company Signa Prime, which sources say has been considering a bid for German department store chain Kaufhof owned by Hudson's Bay Co , said on Monday it has raised an extra 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion) in shareholder capital.
Hudson's Bay stock falls after saying no interest in Kaufhof sale
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay shares fell as much as 4.5 percent after the company said on Friday that it had no intention of selling European department store chain Galeria Kaufhof.
Hudson's Bay signals no interest in selling Galeria Kaufhof
DUESSELDORF/NEW YORK Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay signaled on Friday it had no intention of selling German department store chain Kaufhof, after people familiar with the matter said Austrian real estate company Signa Holding was considering a bid.
UPDATE 2-Hudson's Bay signals no interest in selling Galeria Kaufhof
* Signa lost to Hudson's Bay in 2015 bid for Kaufhof (Recasts with Hudson's Bay comment)
Austria's Signa eyes bid for Hudson's Bay Co's Kaufhof: sources
NEW YORK Austrian real estate company Signa Holding is considering a bid for Germany's Galeria Kaufhof, a department store chain owned by Hudson's Bay Co , according to people familiar with the matter.
