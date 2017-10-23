Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd (HCIJ.J)
HCIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,795.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
12,795.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-105.00 (-0.81%)
-105.00 (-0.81%)
Prev Close
12,900.00
12,900.00
Open
12,900.00
12,900.00
Day's High
12,900.00
12,900.00
Day's Low
12,613.00
12,613.00
Volume
49,680
49,680
Avg. Vol
53,722
53,722
52-wk High
14,920.00
14,920.00
52-wk Low
11,691.00
11,691.00
Thu, Sep 14 2017
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated restructures interest in Golden Arrow Bus Service
* RESTRUCTURE OF HCI'S INTEREST IN GOLDEN ARROW BUS SERVICE PROPRIETARY LIMITED
BRIEF-Hosken Consolidated Investments sees FY HEPS up 33 pct-43 pct
* Sees FY headline earnings per share of between 1,333.6 -1,433.9 cents, up between 33 pct and 43 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
