Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)

HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

33.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.50 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs33.10
Open
Rs33.10
Day's High
Rs34.15
Day's Low
Rs32.75
Volume
5,264,715
Avg. Vol
5,232,685
52-wk High
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00

Thu, Aug 10 2017

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets contract worth 8.10 bln rupees

* Says gets contract worth INR 8.10 billion by Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corp

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Company gets 7.64 bln-rupee contract by IGCAR

* Hindustan Construction Company -awarded 7.64 billion rupees contract by IGCAR

BRIEF-India's Hindustan Construction Company June-qtr profit rises 33.5 pct

* June quarter profit 145.2 million rupees versus 108.8 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co alloted optionally convertible debentures to Vijaya Bank

* Alloted 4.8 million shares of co to Vijaya Bank, who has completed process of conversion of debt into equity

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole time director

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co says HCC-URCC JV gets 7.98 bln rupees Bangalore metro contract

* Says HCC-URCC JV awarded INR 7.98 billion Bangalore metro contract

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO

* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co JV wins order worth 6.73 bln rupees in Rajasthan

* Says project is to be completed in 48 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

