Hindustan Construction Company Ltd (HCNS.NS)
HCNS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
33.60INR
23 Oct 2017
33.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.50 (+1.51%)
Rs0.50 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
Rs33.10
Rs33.10
Open
Rs33.10
Rs33.10
Day's High
Rs34.15
Rs34.15
Day's Low
Rs32.75
Rs32.75
Volume
5,264,715
5,264,715
Avg. Vol
5,232,685
5,232,685
52-wk High
Rs48.10
Rs48.10
52-wk Low
Rs29.00
Rs29.00
Select another date:
Thu, Aug 10 2017
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets contract worth 8.10 bln rupees
* Says gets contract worth INR 8.10 billion by Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corp
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Company gets 7.64 bln-rupee contract by IGCAR
* Hindustan Construction Company -awarded 7.64 billion rupees contract by IGCAR
BRIEF-India's Hindustan Construction Company June-qtr profit rises 33.5 pct
* June quarter profit 145.2 million rupees versus 108.8 million rupees last year
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co alloted optionally convertible debentures to Vijaya Bank
* Alloted 4.8 million shares of co to Vijaya Bank, who has completed process of conversion of debt into equity
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole time director
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co says HCC-URCC JV gets 7.98 bln rupees Bangalore metro contract
* Says HCC-URCC JV awarded INR 7.98 billion Bangalore metro contract
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Hindustan Construction Co JV wins order worth 6.73 bln rupees in Rajasthan
* Says project is to be completed in 48 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Select another date:
- Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Alnylam's Big Win, Aradigm NDA And Rating, EXEL And AZN Japan Expansions
- Warrior Met Coal 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
- Warrior Met Coal's (HCC) CEO Walt Scheller on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
- Russell 3000 Stock Anomaly: 10 Stocks To Watch
- Tipping Points For Coal
- Fun And Games At Peabody Energy: What Is Stabilizing The Share Price?