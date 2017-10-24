Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.BO)
HDFC.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,720.90INR
23 Oct 2017
1,720.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-26.55 (-1.52%)
Rs-26.55 (-1.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,747.45
Rs1,747.45
Open
Rs1,747.10
Rs1,747.10
Day's High
Rs1,748.45
Rs1,748.45
Day's Low
Rs1,712.75
Rs1,712.75
Volume
197,761
197,761
Avg. Vol
222,364
222,364
52-wk High
Rs1,802.25
Rs1,802.25
52-wk Low
Rs1,185.00
Rs1,185.00
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 25 bln rupees
Oct 11 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says to sell 9.57 pct stake in HDFC Life IPO
July 28 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says June-qtr PAT 15.56 bln rupees
July 26 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue rupee denominated bonds overseas
June 22 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-India's Housing Development Finance Corporation March-qtr profit falls about 22 pct
May 4 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
Select another date: