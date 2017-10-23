Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC.NS)
HDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,722.40INR
3:56pm IST
1,722.40INR
3:56pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-23.35 (-1.34%)
Rs-23.35 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs1,745.75
Rs1,745.75
Open
Rs1,751.80
Rs1,751.80
Day's High
Rs1,751.80
Rs1,751.80
Day's Low
Rs1,713.00
Rs1,713.00
Volume
2,813,675
2,813,675
Avg. Vol
2,655,465
2,655,465
52-wk High
Rs1,802.00
Rs1,802.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,183.15
Rs1,183.15
Select another date:
Wed, Oct 11 2017
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue NCDs worth 25 bln rupees
Oct 11 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says to sell 9.57 pct stake in HDFC Life IPO
July 28 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp says June-qtr PAT 15.56 bln rupees
July 26 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 850 bln rupees
June 23 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp to issue rupee denominated bonds overseas
June 22 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd
BRIEF-India's Housing Development Finance Corporation March-qtr profit falls about 22 pct
May 4 Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd:
Select another date: