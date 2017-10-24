BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves asset purchase to expand dairy division * Approved purchase of assets including building, machinery of Shah Motilal Foods for expansion of dairy division by setting up plant Source text - http://bit.ly/2wiUDB5 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods gets shareholders' nod for stock split Sept 26 Heritage Foods Ltd * Gets shareholders' nod for stock split Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Heritage Foods approves sub-division of shares in ratio of 1:2 * Says approves incorporation of 50:50 JV co with Novandie SNC Source text - http://bit.ly/2vmndna Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods June-qtr consol profit falls * June quarter consol profit 103.7 million rupees versus 171.1 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods says board to consider proposal for sub-division of equity shares * Says board to consider proposal for sub-division of equity shares of co

BRIEF-India's Heritage Foods March-qtr consol profit from cont ops falls * March quarter consol net profit from continuing operations 241.7 million rupees versus profit 275.7 million rupees year ago