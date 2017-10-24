Edition:
Heineken NV (HEIN.AS)

HEIN.AS on Amsterdam Stock Exchange

85.83EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.39 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€86.22
Open
€86.25
Day's High
€86.30
Day's Low
€85.66
Volume
493,804
Avg. Vol
629,147
52-wk High
€89.71
52-wk Low
€67.47

Heineken to sell mothballed plant in Russia's Kaliningrad

MOSCOW, Oct 2 Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, said on Monday it had put its mothballed production site in Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, up for sale.

BRIEF-Heineken prices 800 million euros of notes

* ‍HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 12-YEAR NOTES WITH A COUPON OF 1.50% FOR A PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF EUR 800 MILLION​

BRIEF-FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V.

* FEMSA announces the completion of the offering of shares in Heineken N.V. and Heineken Holding N.V. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Mexico's Femsa to sell 5 percent of Heineken, worth 2.5 billion euros

MEXICO CITY Heineken shareholder Fomento Economico Mexicano (Femsa) said on Monday it was planning to sell an approximate 5 percent stake in the world's second largest brewer, worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion).

BRIEF-UK's CMA says not to probe Heineken, Punch Tavern deal further I

* UK'S CMA SAY CONSIDERS THAT UNDERTAKINGS GIVEN BY HEINEKEN ARE COMPREHENSIVE SOLUTION TO MITIGATE OR PREVENT SUBSTANTIAL LESSENING OF COMPETITION IDENTIFIED BY CMA

BRIEF-UK competition regulator accepts Heineken proposals to sell some pubs ahead of Punch takeover

* Uk competition regulator says accepts heineken proposals to sell pubs in 33 areas ahead of takeover of Britain's Punch Taverns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

BRIEF-UK's CMA accepts proposals by Heineken to resolve concerns over proposed purchase of Punch Taverns

* ACCEPTED PROPOSALS BY HEINEKEN TO RESOLVE CONCERNS OVER ITS PROPOSED PURCHASE OF PUNCH TAVERNS

UPDATE 1-Heineken profit beats expectations on strong Europe

* H1 operating profit 1.81 bln euros vs 1.76 bln euros in poll

