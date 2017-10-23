Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)
Tue, Aug 8 2017
BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health
* Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2veWdG3 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Aptech gets members' nod for appointment of Anuj Kacker as CEO
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anuj Kacker as wholetime director and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2uQQwOt Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct
* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Aptech June-qtr consol profit more than doubles
* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 7.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 586.1 million rupees
BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of co with Risk Technology International
* Says national company law tribunal approved scheme of amalgamation of Risk Technology International Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Aptech consol March-qtr PAT up 93 pct
* Aptech Ltd - Consol March quarter PAT was 18.3 million rupees last year; Consol total revenue was 400.5 million rupees
BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies March-qtr profit up about 36 pct
* Says board of directors of company has declared payment of interim dividend at 1 rupee per share