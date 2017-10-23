Edition:
India

Hexaware Technologies Ltd (HEXT.NS)

HEXT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

283.70INR
3:40pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.82%)
Prev Close
Rs281.40
Open
Rs281.40
Day's High
Rs286.00
Day's Low
Rs280.00
Volume
437,493
Avg. Vol
934,918
52-wk High
Rs287.75
52-wk Low
Rs185.20

BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies announces partnership with Zynx Health

* Partners with Zynx Health to develop population health platform Source text - http://bit.ly/2veWdG3 Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-India's Aptech gets members' nod for appointment of Anuj Kacker as CEO

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anuj Kacker as wholetime director and CEO Source text - http://bit.ly/2uQQwOt Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Hexaware Technologies June-qtr consol profit up 25 pct

* Consensus forecast for June quarter consol profit was 1.16 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Aptech June-qtr consol profit more than doubles

* Consol profit in June quarter last year was 7.4 million rupees as per IND-AS; consol total income was 586.1 million rupees

BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies says NCLT approves scheme of amalgamation of co with Risk Technology International

* Says ‍national company law tribunal approved scheme of amalgamation of Risk Technology International Limited with co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Aptech consol March-qtr PAT up 93 pct

* Aptech Ltd - Consol March quarter PAT was 18.3 million rupees last year; Consol total revenue was 400.5 million rupees

BRIEF-Hexaware Technologies March-qtr profit up about 36 pct

* Says board of directors of company has declared payment of interim dividend at 1 rupee per share

