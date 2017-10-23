Edition:
Helical PLC (HLCL.L)

HLCL.L on London Stock Exchange

318.75GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
318.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
149,189
52-wk High
360.00
52-wk Low
247.75

BRIEF-Helical FY EPRA net asset value per share rises

* Year to march 31, EPRA net asset value per share up 3.7 pct to 473 pence

