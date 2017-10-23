High Liner Foods Inc (HLF.TO)
HLF.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
14.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
14.21CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$14.21
$14.21
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
45,406
45,406
52-wk High
$27.62
$27.62
52-wk Low
$13.37
$13.37
Select another date:
Tue, Aug 15 2017
BRIEF-High Liner Foods reports Q2 earnings per share $0.02
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the second quarter of 2017
BRIEF-High Liner Foods appoints Henry Demone CEO
* High Liner Foods Inc - appointment of Henry Demone as company's CEO, effective immediately
BRIEF-High Liner Foods posts Q1 adj. earnings per share C$0.46
* High Liner Foods reports operating results for the first quarter of 2017
Select another date:
- More Wizardry For 2017 -- Magic Formula Large Cap Strategy Update, 2017 YTD
- An Academic Speaks, But For Whom?
- Sorting Sham From Scam, The Debate Over Shopify And Herbalife
- Herbalife: A Downgrade By Any Other Name
- Herbalife's Events System Might Violate The FTC Consent Order
- Hedge Fund Crowding Update: Q2 2017