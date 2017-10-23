Edition:
India

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)

HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

28.55INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.45 (+1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs28.10
Open
Rs28.45
Day's High
Rs28.90
Day's Low
Rs28.15
Volume
5,379,386
Avg. Vol
12,495,449
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd

* Got ‍advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ycFt4A Further company coverage:

BUZZ-India's Himachal Futuristic hits 9-yr high; U.S. investment firm buys stake

** Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd , a maker of fibre cables and other telecom equipment, extend gains; rise as much as 9.96 pct to 28.15 rupees, their highest in more than nine years

BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 256.3 million rupees versus profit 461.8 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications approves allotment of NCDs

* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 42.3 million rupees

MEDIA-BSNL picks Vihaan Networks, Himachal Futuristic Communications for mobile tower rollout in North East - PTI in Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

