Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd (HMFC.NS)
HMFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
28.55INR
3:59pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+1.60%)
Prev Close
Rs28.10
Open
Rs28.45
Day's High
Rs28.90
Day's Low
Rs28.15
Volume
5,379,386
Avg. Vol
12,495,449
52-wk High
Rs35.95
52-wk Low
Rs11.00
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-Himachal Futuristic Communications gets purchase order worth 5.58 bln rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd
* Got advance purchase order for 5.58 billion rupees from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited for defence communication network Source text: http://bit.ly/2ycFt4A Further company coverage:
BUZZ-India's Himachal Futuristic hits 9-yr high; U.S. investment firm buys stake
** Shares of Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd , a maker of fibre cables and other telecom equipment, extend gains; rise as much as 9.96 pct to 28.15 rupees, their highest in more than nine years
BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter profit 256.3 million rupees versus profit 461.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Himachal Futuristic Communications approves allotment of NCDs
* Says approved allotment of NCDs worth upto 42.3 million rupees
MEDIA-BSNL picks Vihaan Networks, Himachal Futuristic Communications for mobile tower rollout in North East - PTI in Economic Times
